WPT Releases Schedule for the First Half of 2025

Another new year has dawned, and the World Poker Tour (WPT) announced its preliminary schedule for the first half of its twenty-third season.
Following a very successful 2024 that featured an unprecedented number of stops across several continents, WPT will once again feature a very international schedule with stops in Europe, America, Asia, and Australia already announced.
Yet, the initial schedule features a significantly lower number of events in the early months, some of which may yet be added in the coming weeks, and others moved to the second half of the year.
For the time being, six WPT Main Tour and WPT Prime festivals have been announced, with Cambodia, Cyprus, USA, and Australia playing host between January and May.
WPT CEO Adam Pliska commented: “With the arrival of the new year, we look ahead to the 23rd season of the World Poker Tour. Poker players, globally, can mark their calendars for some amazing WPT festivals to come in the first half of 2025.”
WPT Festival Dominated by US-Based Events
Following the completion of the WPT World Championship festival in Las Vegas last month, WPT is giving players some time to recharge their batteries and replenish their bankrolls before the first stop of Season 23.
The first WPT festival of the year is scheduled to start on February 14 and will play out at the NagaWorld Intergrated Resort in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
WPT Cambodia will feature both a Main Tour and a WPT Prime Main Event, with buyins set at the usual $3,500 and $1,100 points.
From there, WPT will head to Europe, with WPT Prime Cyprus being the only opportunity for European players to experience the Tour in early months of 2025.
WPT Prime Cyprus will run from March 13 to 17 at Chamada Prestige Hotel & Casino and will feature the usual $1,100 buyin.
At almost the same time, American players will get their first WPT festival of the year, with WPT Rolling Thunder Main Event running from March 16 to 19 in California.
Australian players will also get a WPT festival of their own in March, as WPT Prime Gold Coast starts on March 21 at The Star Gold Coast in Queensland.
The two remaining WPT events scheduled to this point will both go down on US soil. WPT Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown runs from April 4 to 8, while WPT Choctaw starts on May 2 and runs until May 5.
Both of these events will be part of the Main Tour, and will feature the usual $3,500 buyin fee that players have grown accustomed to.
Here is a quick rundown of all the currently schedule WPT events for Season 23:
|Event
|Main Event Dates
|Buyin
|Location
|WPT Prime Cambodia
|February 14 – 28
|$1,100
|NagaWorld Integrated Resort, Phnom Penh, Cambodia
|WPT Cambodia
|February 19 – 24
|$3,500
|NagaWorld Integrated Resort, Phnom Penh, Cambodia
|WPT Prime Cyprus
|March 13 – 17
|$1,100
|Chamada Prestige Hotel & Casino, Kyrenia, Cyprus
|WPT Rolling Thunder
|March 16 – 19
|$3,500
|Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lincoln, California
|WPT Prime Gold Coast
|March 21 – 26
|AUD $2,000
|The Star Gold Coast, Gold Coast, Australia
|WPT Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown
|April 4 – 8
|$3,500
|Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida
|WPT Choctaw
|May 2 – 5
|$3,800
|Choctaw Casino Resort, Durant, Oklahoma
What’s Changed Since Last Year?
The most notable difference between this and last year’s WPT schedule is the significantly lower number of events in the first five months.
European players will be sad to see WPT Prime events in Aix-en-Provence, Amsterdam, and Bratislava, which played out in February, March, and April last year, removed from the schedule this time around.
The Prime festival in Cyprus will act as a replacement, but will also require a much longer journey for players in Western parts of Europe.
For players in Asia, the lack of WPT Jeju, which was a significant part of last year’s schedule, will be a notable hit.
WPT Voyage has also not been announced just yet, but this festival has historically been announced a bit later, and is still likely to play out on high seas during spring of 2025.
Finally, WPT has also not yet announced the return of WPT Montreal, which is another festival that might be pushed back for the latter part of 2025.
It remains to be seen if the Tour will add additional stops to the calendar in the early months of 2025 as weeks go by and if some of last year’s events are moved to summer or autumn dates this time around.
Record Number of Opportunities to Qualify in 2025
The World Poker Tour has expanded its online reach significantly over the last few years with the launch of WPT Global and ClubWPT Gold. This year, both online poker sites will feature opportunities to qualify for various live WPT festivals.
Players in Europe, Asia, and South America will all have a chance to play for their WPT packages at WPT Global, one of the world’s fastest-growing live poker sites.
American players, on the other hand, will get to play for WPT seats at both ClubWPT and ClubWPT Gold.
While ClubWPT will only give away a limited amount of packages via its subscription-based satellites, ClubWPT Gold could be a significantly better opportunity.
Operating on the sweepstakes poker model, ClubWPT Gold will feature WPT satellites with greater numbers of players and will surely send more players to live WPT stops than ClubWPT could do in the past.
Stay tuned for more information on upcoming WPT festivals and your opportunities to qualify for WPT events through various online platforms.