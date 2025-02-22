Joey Weissman Overtakes Foxen on Top of the PGT Leaderboard

The fifth edition of the PokerGO Cup wrapped up at the PokerGO Studio and it was tournament poker veteran Joey Weissman who walked as the new PokerGO Cup champion.
Weissman ran hot throughout the 8-event series, winning the second event of the Cup and coming second on three separate occasions, good for over $930k in cashes and 758 PGT points. Weissman was rewarded with a valuable $25k PGT Passport, which will give him a chance to fire a few PGT bullets in the coming festivals “on the house.”
These results marked one of the most impressive runs in a single festival since PokerGO Tour started in 2021, as four heads up finishes in the span of just eight tournaments is no easy feat.
What’s even more, Joey did it in one of the most well-attended PokerGO Tour festivals to date, which broke attendance records and attracted the vast majority of the poker elite.
Aside from Weissman, who ended up being the star of the show, the likes of Texas Mike, Kristen Foxen, and Eric Blair all had impressive performances of their own, adding new PGT titles to their colorful resumes.
As things stand, Weissman tops the overall PGT leaderboard with 907 PGT points ahead of Kristen Foxen with 857 and Eric Blair with 722.
Texas Mike Falls Short of Glory
When the 2025 PokerGO Cup started, few would have dubbed Michael “Texas Mike” Moncek as one of the favorites to come out as the biggest winner.
However, Mike showed incredible skills at the tournament tables and managed to confuse even the most experienced of opponents in the elite fields of the PokerGO Cup.
He started it off by dominating Event #1 and taking down the title, seemingly with little effort, before returning the next day for Event #2 and once again getting to heads up.
Unfortunately for his PokerGO Cup efforts, his opponent was the same on both occasions, as Joey Weissman also managed to get to heads up twice in a row, a very rare feat in any tournament festival.
Joey would take down the title in Event #2, and despite Mike’s third-place finish in Event #5, Joey’s three runner-up finishes would prove essential on the final leaderboard.
Despite all that, Texas Mike showed the tournament pros taught the tournament pros something about playing the game without any solvers, as he stood his own in all the events and took home approximately $470,000 in cash.
Eric Blair and Kristen Foxen Win PGT Titles
On almost any other occasion, Eric Blair would have been crowned the PokerGO Cup champion, as the American tournament pro was able to take down two of the eight events in the series.
His victories in Events #4 and #6 won him over $600,000 in prize money, but not enough PGT points to overtake Weissman.
Yet, his double victory at the PokerGO Cup showed the world that Blair is joining the ranks of the tournament player elite and is a player to watch out for looking forward.
Another player who had an impressive performance at the Cup was Kristen Foxen, who won Event #7 for $348k and added two more cashes to her resume.
Combining her win at the PGT Kickoff and her PokerGO Cup results, the best female poker player in the world now sits second on the overall PGT leaderboard, behind only Joey Weissman, whose PokerGO Cup performance guaranteed him the top spot for the time being.
Joey Weissman Is the Man of the Hour
Joey Weissman is a name that needs little introduction to those following the poker circuit, but his PokerGO Cup performance was impressive even by his high standards.
With three second places and a win, Weissman propelled himself to the top of the PGT leaderboard, while also adding close to a million dollars to his career earnings, which now top $8.5 million.
Weissman had a chance to close it all off with a win in the biggest event of the festival, the $25k PokerGO Cup Event #8, but he fell short to Justin Zaki, another experienced tournament grinder.
Despite that, Weissman took down the PokerGO Cup crown uncontested, and will be looking to continue racking up PGT leaderboard points throughout the season in the hopes of being crowned Player of the Year come January 2026.
What’s Next on the PokerGO Tour?
Over the last few years, PokerGO Tour (PGT) has become one of the most elite tournament poker competitions in the world, as it attracts mainly professional poker players, including the very best of the best.
The first two PGT festivals of the year are behind us, as both PGT Kickoff and PokerGO Cup played out over the first two months of the year.
PGT will now take a short break from Texas Hold’em events to give mixed game players a chance to show off their skills and win those valuable PGT leaderboard points.
Starting on February 25, the PGT Mixed Games festival will run over eight events, including the $100,500 Mixed Games Super High Roller Bowl, an elite tournament that should bring together many of the best mixed game players in the world.
On March 24, players will once again flock to the PokerGO Studio, but the name of the game will be Pot Limit Omaha.
The PGT PLO Series runs from March 24 to April 5, with a total of 11 PLO events scheduled for this period.
Texas Hold’em will be back on the schedule come April, as another edition of the US Poker Open kicks off on April 7.