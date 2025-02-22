Joey Weissman Overtakes Foxen on Top of the PGT Leaderboard

The @WSOP schedule is here, and it's quite an epic one. One hundred bracelet events, including a $100k PLO High Roller and the first ever "Battle of the Ages" event. The Series starts May 27 and runs to July 16.





