Mariano and Wesley Battle It Out on Hustler Casino Live

The most recent episode of Hustler Casino Live Wacky Wednesday brought plenty of entertainment value for the fans and a few truly insane pots, courtesy of some of HCL’s greatest legends.
Mariano and Wesley spearheaded this week’s action, with the likes of Dylan, Henry, and Shay joining the mix and not shying away from confrontation either.
Yet, the episode was all about the clash of the titans, as Wesley and Mariano went head to head in a few massive pots, but not thanks to card distribution.
Instead, it seemed like both players were out for blood and looking to catch the other one bluffing, which eventually worked out for the Argentinian poker vlogger, who ended the night with a $165k win.
Mariano continues his amazing run in 2025, while Wesley dropped $80k in the session, following a few great winning sessions he booked in January.
Wesley Puts in the Five-Bet
The Wednesday game started out as a $25/50 NLH ring game with a $50 button ante, which would typically mean that $5k and $10k pots should be the norm.
Yet, with Mariano and Wesley in action, the stacks were deep and the pots kept getting bigger and bigger as the day went on.
A couple of hours into the stream, both players were sitting on over $180k (3,600 big blinds), so they were looking to build up the pots before the flop.
After a few players limped for $50, Mariano bumped it up to $500 with his 10♦9♦, only for Wesley to re-raise to $3k from the big blind holding K♦10♥.
Mariano gave it a little thought and decided this was the right time to put in another raise, this time bumping it up to $9k. In most cases, the hand would have ended here, as Wesley’s hand was not good enough to call with out of position.
Yet, Wesley decided he could do one better and put in the fifth bet, this time making it $25k total. In position and with a suited connector, Grandoli proceeded to the flop.
It was a spicy one too, as K♠9♣6♠ have both players a pair. Wes continued for $15k, and Mariano made the easy call before the dealer put out the J♣ turn.
Both players now held a pair and a straight draw, and Wesley decided to slow down. After his check, Mariano put out a feeler bet of $28k, which Wesley called.
The river card was the 7♠, and both players decided to check their option, allowing Wesley to scoop the $136k pot, and setting the stage for what was yet to come.
Mariano Goes All-In for a Quarter Million
Perhaps feeling somewhat outplayed in the earlier hand, Mariano decided to take matters into his own hands about an hour later.
With the $100 straddle on, Mariano limped along with a few other players, before Wesley decided to bump it up to $4k, a massive raise for the stakes being played.
Wesley’s A♦J♦ was by far the best hand too, as Mariano only held 10♠4♥, a hand most players would not even consider limping with.
The Argentinian had some plans, however, as he came over the top and made it $15k, which got rid of all other players and left him heads up with his nemesis for the night.
Wesley made the call, once again playing from out of position, but once again with a far superior poker hand.
The flop brought K♥10♣9♣, putting Mariano in the lead, but also giving Wesley a fighting chance with a straight draw.
The YouTuber continued for $20k into the $30k pot, which he might also do with a variety of strong hands on this board, including KK, TT, and QJs.
Wesley made a clumsy raise, initially not putting in enough chips, and eventually making it $40k. Whether this was his intention or not, remains unclear.
Mariano made the call with his pair of Tens, but was still confused as to his opponent’s intentions on the flop.
The turn was the 7♥, and Wesley put out a massive bet of $80k, putting Mariano to the ultimate test.
Just when it seemed like Mariano would reluctantly release his cards, he instead opted to put it all on the line and make the biggest bet of the night.
Wesley was asked to call another $170k, which he could hardly do with just Ace-high and a two-way straight draw.
The crypto entrepreneur eventually released his hand, and Mariano showed his cards, announcing to the table that he got a big one through against the most reckless player at the table.
Mariano’s Dream Year Continues
Mariano Grandoli has been a staple of the world’s biggest live stream poker show for a couple of years now, and he has had plenty of success along the way.
Just recently, he showed his 2024 results and showed the world that he won about half a million dollars playing poker last year.
Yet, if early going is anything to go by, 2025 is about to be a whole lot better for him, as he has already won hundreds of thousands in the early HCL streams this year.
Mariano has had several huge sessions on stream, as well as a few big wins off the stream in the lead up to this week, only to add another $165k to his bankroll this time around.
The games playing as big as they are, the results could easily swing in the other direction too, but the vlogger seems to be on top of his game and making all the right decisions at the right time.
If he can continue playing as well and running half as good as he has been thus far, Mariano will likely be in for the biggest year of his poker career, and perhaps one of the best winning years we have seen any player produce in recent times.