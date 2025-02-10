Venetian Poker Live Airs Its Debut Live Stream

Hustler Casino Live and Poker at the Lodge have been dominating the live poker streaming arena for a long time, offering superior product to most competitors.
Starting today, Venetian Poker Live joins the race, featuring a new state-of-the-art poker streaming room, right in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip.
The Venetian Poker Room underwent a massive remake last year, with $5,000,000 allegedly invested in the renovations. As a result, the property now features one of the best poker rooms on the Strip, and the folks at the Venetian decided it’s time they start competing for their piece of the live streaming audience as well.
The prestigious Las Vegas casino brought us the first-ever live stream from the new poker room today, with the final table of the $1,600 MSPT Poker Bowl IX playing out in real-time on stream.
Yet, this is only the beginning, as Venetian plans to bring a lot more live streamed action, with both tournaments and cash games in the plans, and some of the biggest names in poker expected to show up on stream in the coming months.
What to Expect from Venetian Poker Live?
In the days leading up to the launch of Venetian Poker Live, none other than Joey Ingram took some time to interview Tommy LaRosa, the Venetian Director of Poker Operations.
Asked about his expectations for the new stream, LaRosa revealed some details, while keeping plenty a secret to be revealed at a later date.
One thing we do know, and is now obvious from the first live stream, is that Venetian is partnering with PokerGO and the likes of Jamie Kerstetter to ensure they can deliver engaging, high-quality poker content on a regular basis.
According to LaRosa, the new studio will be used for the production of various cash game and tournament shows, but also podcasts, which are likely to see some of the biggest names in poker share their thoughts on the latest events in the industry.
The Venetian will be prioritizing stream security, which has infamously been a problem for some other shows in the live streaming space, leading to multiple scandals that shook the poker world.
While the security takes the most important role, the Venetian team is excited to see their players be able to share their poker experience with their friends and family members, and to give content creators a chance to share what happens at the Venetian with the rest of the world.
Joey Ingram Hints at Some Epic Cash Games
While Venetian Poker Live is now fully launched, we still don’t quite know the exact nature of all the games that will come from this new production.
Always one to spread the hype around big things happening in poker, Joey Ingram hinted at some huge potential cash games that could be played at the Venetian.
Speaking to LaRosa, Ingram discussed what an ultimate cash game lineup could look like for a Venetian Poker Live game.
The pair threw around some huge names, including poker champions like Phil Hellmuth and Daniel Negreanu, high-stakes legends like Alan Keating, Tony G, and Rob Yong, and others notables we have seen playing poker on TV in recent years.
If the Venetian can indeed bring these players together and throw some high-stakes games with such lineups, there is no telling just how popular the stream could get.
Working in partnership with PokerGO and some of the biggest poker ambassadors, Venetian Poker Live has every potential to grow into a massive production and perhaps even threaten the dominance of the more established poker streams.
Venetian Poker Live Debut Impresses with Quality
Venetian Poker Live made its debut with a live stream of the MSPT Poker Bowl IX final table on February 10, 2025.
The players at the final table were playing for a first-place prize of $189,000, and a number of notables like Dan Sepiol and Kyna England just narrowly missed making a final table appearance.
The lineup for the first game was not made up of big-name poker pros, but the stream quality was akin to PokerGO shows like High Stakes Poker, which most live streams simply can’t get close to.
The smooth high-definition quality of the stream opens opportunities for some truly epic games, with very little standing between the Venetian and TV poker greatness.
Stay Tuned for Exciting Poker Games from the Venetian
Venetian Poker Live is only just getting started, and we expect to see some truly epic poker games streamed from the new studio.
The regular content coming from various tournament final table at the Venetian will be both educational and fun to watch, but what we all want to see are high-stakes cash games streamed from the Strip.
The Venetian is already one of the favorite poker rooms for many of the poker world’s biggest names, so it’s easy to see them all make their way to the new poker room and compete in some nosebleed cash games.
The coming weeks and months should bring us at least a few such games, and we will leave it up to your imagination to decide just how crazy those games will get and which of your favorite players will make an appearance on the big stage.
Venetian Poker Live announced that their first official cash game will come on February 21, headlined by none other than Jean Robert Bellande (JRB), and brining us the first nosebleed poker experience from the new poker room with a minimum buyin of $20,000 per player.