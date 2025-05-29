Triple Crown Winner Roberto Romanello is Hungry for Success in Las Vegas

A year ago, one of the most successful British poker payers of all-time had a summer to remember in Las Vegas.
He didn’t add to his bracelet haul, but Roberto Romanello pulled the half-million bounty in the $1,000-entry Mystery Millions, scooping a massive six-figure sum and deciding to invest it in one thing.
A year later, the Welsh Wizard and Triple Crown (WSOP, WPT & EPT) winner is back in Sin City and hungry for more.
The Six-Figure Mystery Bounty
Roberto Romanello hasn’t played a hand of poker in 2025. The former WSOP bracelet winner, EPT Main Event winner and World Poker Tour crusher is his usual pre-Vegas self, excited, chattery, bubbling away like the batter in one of his chain of fish ‘n’ chip shops in Wales. But poker? Not so much.
A year ago, the ‘Welsh Wizard’, famed for his live reads and uncanny ability to run deep in the biggest live events, won $500,000 when he pulled the second-largest bounty in the $1,000 buy-in Mystery Millions.
It was a six-figure sum that many people would either have put into their poker bankroll or the purchase of property. Roberto did neither.
I invested pretty much the entire half-million back into my business, Betclever.com. At the time, I was confident it was the right move to go all-in on something I truly believed in, and it’s already proving to be the right call. The business is growing, the numbers are solid, and I’m really proud of the decision I made.
Many players warm up for the WSOP by building up their live tournament poker, dipping their toes in the water before sampling a Venetian Deepstack or similar. Roberto hasn’t picked up a chip stack in six months, working every day on his business but his hunger for poker is stronger than ever.
It’s been a combination of focusing on my young twins, Frank and Maria, and being fully committed to the day-to-day of Betclever.com. Working with my brothers and a couple of my best mates makes it an enjoyable environment.
Being home with the family and building something I believe in has been amazing… but I’ll be honest, I’m getting very hungry to play again! And what better place to jump back in than the WSOP? It’s the biggest stage in poker, and I can’t wait to get back in the mix.
A Return to the Glory Days
If Roberto is to recapture some of the thrills of previous visits to Vegas, it puts us in mind of his early days, when he was part of a British ‘Brat Pack’ including players such as Jake Cody, Sam Trickett and Matt Perrins. As we discover, those days really were as iconic as fans imagined.
Those trips were legendary, we had some unreal times, Roberto reminisces. One year, we all chipped in on this mansion. We spent a big chunk of our bankroll just booking the place because we figured if we were staying somewhere sick, we’d all play better over the seven-week grind.
The friends then made “a pact” to keep the place clean, quiet, and respectful, especially for the guys deep in tournaments. That didn’t exactly go according to plan.
On the very first night, I busted early and stayed at the Rio playing Sit & Go’s until 6am. I crept into the house thinking everyone would be asleep, only to find the kitchen looked like it had been through a 10-man brawl.
There were people passed out everywhere, and out back there was a full-blown pool party, with dozens of girls, the lads going nuts, and bottles popping. Safe to say that ‘respectful house’ idea didn’t last long – it more or less was like that every night for the whole trip!
Some the British players who lived in that mansion had incredible results at the WSOP that year and in several others. Jake Cody is a fellow Triple Crown winner and became the youngest ever to win a WPT, EPT and WSOP event.
Sam Trickett came second in The Big One for One Drop for $20 million and Matt Perrins cleaned up in mixed games. Roberto’s own WSOP bracelet came in 2020 when he won $216,213 in the WSOP online series that replaced the Las Vegas festival due to COVID.
Roberto’s tournament record is amazing, and the Triple Crown doesn’t come without serious commitment. After so long at the poker felt in his career, he believes he can switch into that tournament mode.
I believe that the experience I’ve built up over the years plays a massive part every time I sit down at a table. That foundation of tournament knowledge gives me the confidence to always believe in myself and compete at the highest level.
Changing Times
After summers with friends, came family. Roberto is a devoted family man in 2025 and while that means his Las Vegas experience is different, it’s clear from the excitement in his voice that he’s looking forward to it more than ever.
Back in the early days, I’d always rent a big house with all the boys and those were some unforgettable times with stories that still make us laugh. These days, I usually stay in hotels, and I’m pretty laid-back about it.
Most of the hotels on or near the Strip are solid, big rooms, decent amenities, and walking distance to Paris or Horseshoe. As long as I’ve got a clean room, a comfy bed, and a good shower, I’m good to go.
Roberto doesn’t need much to prepare for poker and is looking forward to showing those closest to him a place that over the years have done all the Romanellos a financial favour.
I’ve been flying my family out to Vegas the last couple of years -it’s tough to be away from them for long stretches, especially during an intense poker grind, he admits.
Having them out there midway through helps balance things out emotionally. When they’re there, I really make the most of that time. We enjoy mornings by the pool, amazing food, great restaurants, and plenty of shows to keep the kids entertained. It’s a nice reset during a long series.
The Ambition of a Champion
If the factors that separate a winner from a loser in poker are many, perhaps there is only one that comes between a one-time champion and someone who has achieved all that Roberto has in a long and successful career.
Virtually any cash in Vegas will put him over the $5 million mark on The Hendon Mob – and that total doesn’t include the half-million bounty he pulled at the Horseshoe in 2024.
My main goal is just to bring my A-game consistently throughout the series, The Wesh Wizard says. If I can do that and get a bit of run-good along the way, I know I’m a serious threat. That’s what years of experience have taught me to focus on playing your best, and let the rest take care of itself.
Whatever happens at the poker table in Vegas, good or bad, will stay there. Roberto has big plans for the remainder of 2025 that won’t be derailed by any downswing in Sin City.
I’m really looking forward to enjoying the poker and embracing the WSOP grind this summer. Once I’m back from Vegas, regardless of the results, I’ve got a packed schedule ahead with Betclever.com.
We’ve been working on a really exciting project for the last six months to enter the U.S. sports market, and there’s a lot happening behind the scenes that I’m buzzing about. WSOP success is a bonus, but the business side is full steam ahead either way.
With the 56 annual WSOP around the corner, there is no pressure on one of the most decorated players in the modern game and one of only nine men to win the fabled Triple Crown.
That makes Roberto Romanello a very dangerous player indeed when he finally gets his hands on some chips later this month.