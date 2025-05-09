Women in Poker Summer Schedule – WSOP Ladies Week Guide

It’s amazing to think that poker players are less than a month away from playing the hottest time of year in poker at the WSOP. (Pun intended.)
Tournaments are being held with abandon from the last week of May until the third week of July, capitalizing on the talent and people that are shooting their shot, maybe one on their personal bucket list.
Women participate in all of these wide-ranging events, but they have one week that particularly celebrates women in poker. “Women’s week” runs from June 20th-June 29th, with the WSOP Ladies penultimate event starting June 26th.
During this week, tournaments are running at the Aria, Venetian, Southpoint, Golden Nugget, and many more.
The LIPS Summer Festival
The 2025 LIPS (Ladies in Poker) WIP (Women in Poker) Summer Festival kicks off the week at the South Point Casino. The South Point has always been a strong advocate of women in poker, and recently held the smashing success of the 2025 Lips Nevada State Ladies Championship Spring Festival.
LIPS was founded and is run by Lupe Soto, who is also the creator of the Women’s Poker Association (WPA). Jason Sanborn, Poker Room Manager for the South Point, explained why the collaboration is important to him.
LIPS focuses on the inclusion of women in poker and growing the game in a field that is still dominated by men. They have done so with kindness, inclusion, and integrity that will ensure that they will be around for a long time after their founders have moved on.
Lupe does things the right way with an understanding of the needs of the business while fighting for the rights of women to get the best opportunities possible. She works with many rooms to coordinate many events throughout the year and we couldn’t be more honored to be a part of their group.
The LIPS Tournaments run during the entirety of Women’s Week, starting at the South Point on June 20th at 10am with a $200 NLHE Mini Main event.
The Venetian’s LIPS event includes the exciting $2500 Women in Poker High Roller Day on June 22nd with a $100,000 guarantee. The Venetian has been a long supporter of women’s events, including the popular MUGs held by Jamie Kerstetter.
The final day of the week is held again at the South Point with the LIPS National Championship. Soto’s inspiration for creating the LIPS Tour was attending the CA State Ladies Poker Championship at Oceans 11 Casino in 1998 and loving every moment of it.
“I thought women from around the country needed to experience it and it should be duplicated everywhere. …The World Poker Tour (helped) open those gates.”
She created the WPA, knowing “we needed a collective voice for women poker players. The WPA plays an important role in encouraging operators to create programs for women in the game and by looking at policies which address how conflict and abuse is handled in poker rooms globally.”
See the entire schedule here.
Variety of Ladies Events Across Vegas Casinos
The Aria has a $100,000 guarantee for their $800 Ladies Mystery Bounty NLHE event on June 25th amidst their 2025 Aria Poker Classic Series. This is a hefty bump of $25,000 to the guarantee just from last year.
The Wynn has a packed schedule with their Wynn Summer Classic running from May 21st to July 14th. Their Ladies Event is held on June 23rd with a NLHE $600 buy-in event with a guarantee of $50,000. You can find the full schedule on their website.
The Orleans will hold their Ladies Championship on June 21st with a $600 buy-in and $50,000 guarantee. You can check the entirety of their schedule which runs from May 23rd to July 13th on their X account: @OrleanPokerRo1.
The MGM Grand’s Summer Poker Festival, held in conjunction with the Moneymaker Tour, will hold their tournament June 18th with their Ladies NLHE $250 buy-in tournament with a guarantee of $20,000. You can check out their schedule here.
The Golden Nugget has one of the earliest tournaments June 17th with a $400 buy-in NLHE tournament that has a $30,000 guarantee with the winner also receiving a $1200 seat to their Goldenaire tournament.
The Goldenaire will be held June 25th with a guarantee of $1 million dollars. You can check out their Grand Poker Series schedule here:
Resorts World will cap off Women’s Week with their Ladies Crystal Cup Championship. The Championship is a $360 buy-in, NLHE Tournament with a $40,000 guarantee.
You can check out their Summer Series Schedule on Poker Atlas.
The 2025 WSOP Ladies Championship
The Summer Schedule’s capstone in the WSOP Ladies NLHE Championship is held June 26th and spans over four days.
The buy-in is $1,000 for women and a $10,000 buy-in for everyone else with one re-entry permitted. Last year’s winner Shiina Okamoto won $171,732. You can check out the structure sheet here.
With a little over a month left, Women’s Week is almost upon us; the anticipation of friends, winning tournaments, talking about hands (probably a few bad beats in there), and a camaraderie that is unique in the world of poker.
As Soto reflected:
There is actually nothing more important to me than the community and sisterhood that exists among the women who play in LIPS events.
With all the options on hand, it’s going to be an exciting summer!
* Check each poker room’s schedule. As we heard from our sources, the event dates are subject to change.