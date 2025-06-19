Poker Hall of Fame Nominations Are In – Here Are the 10 Candidates for the 2025 Induction

The nominations for the 2025 Poker Hall of Fame inductee are in, and the World Series of Poker (WSOP) has compiled a final list of ten candidates based on the submissions of the greater poker community.
To no one’s surprise, the list contains the names of the two biggest favorites for this year’s inductions, Scott Seiver and Nick Schulman, alongside another 40 year-old poker pro in Phil Galfond.
On top of them, household poker names like Mike Matusow, Ted Forest, Jeremy Ausmus, “Miami” Mike Cernuto, and Kathy Liebert also made it into the top ten, each deserving of a spot in the Hall of Fame.
The list is completed by Isai Scheinberg and Matt Savage, two deserving industry workers who have committed their lives to the advancement of the game of poker.
The decision will come down to a voting by all the living members of the Poker Hall of Fame, with the final results announced during the $1,979 Poker Hall of Fame Bounty event on July 12.
In the meantime, we take a look at all candidates to help you understand what makes each of them deserving of being considered for the poker’s most elite club membership.
#1 – Nick Schulman
Widely regarded as the favorite for this year’s HOF induction, Nick Schulman has only just turned 40, and is already a true legend of the game. A 7-time WSOP champion, Nick made his case even stronger by winning this year’s $10k Deuce to Seven Single Draw Championship, adding another bracelet to his impressive resume. An amazing cash game and tournament player, a master of all the poker variants, and one of the best poker commentators, Nick Schulman is easily one of the best candidates for HOF you will find anywhere.
#2 – Scott Seiver
Another 40 year-old whose results and reputation speak for themselves, Scott Seiver is a player who will surely make the HOF at some point. His poker prowess is undeniable, as he has been crushing the highest stakes cash games for over a decade. The player set out to cement his HOF case last year, and managed to win three WSOP bracelets and the POY title in a single summer, a feat few players have ever managed. He is one of the two favorites for this year’s induction, and most believe the voting will come down to the wire between him and Schulman.
#3 – Mike Matusow
A member of the “old guard” and one of the most deserving players in the game, Mike Matusow has paid his dues. Having played at the highest level for decades, Mike has seen it all and survived to tell the tale. Personal problems prevented Mike from reaching his full potential, but he still remains a relevant member of the high-stakes poker community. With his four WSOP bracelets, and numerous other accolades, many poker fans consider Matusow worthy of a HOF induction simply for the overall contributions he has made to the growth of poker.
#4 – Ted Forest
When players like Schulman and Seiver started playing poker, Ted Forest was already a veteran of the game. Having made a name for himself in the 1990s, Ted kept on trucking through the early 2000s, winning six WSOP bracelets and a WPT Main Event in the process. While he never competed in the highest stakes tournaments, Ted is known as one of the sharpest players of his era, a legendary prop bettor, and an overall great ambassador for the game. His induction is overdue, but with the current format, may have to wait for a better time.
#5 – Kathy Liebert
The Poker Hall of Fame may be a male-dominated club, but Kathy Liebert is more than deserving of her spot among the elite. Having played the game for three decades, Kathy has won a WSOP bracelet, along with more than $7,000,000 in tournament prizes, all while playing at somewhat modest buyin levels. Liebert is a true grinder with more experience than most, and a player whose accomplishments are a true testimony to the fact that women belong in the game of poker.
#6 – “Miami” John Cernuto
John Anthony Cernuto, known by the nickname “Miami” is a legendary figure in the poker world. Cernuto passed away in early 2025 at the age of 81, but left a legendary poker career behind. At the time of his passing, John was the player with the most tournament cashes in the history of the game, a record since broken by Ari Engel. His unique personality, incredible commitment to the game, and love of all forms of poker make “Miami” a worthy candidate for an induction into the poker legend.
#7 – Phil Galfond
An online poker crusher, a master of Pot Limit Omaha, and one of the best poker coaches in the world, Phil Galfond is a hero of his generation. Having just turned 40 years of age, Galfond is a prime candidate of the Poker Hall of Fame. His unimpeachable integrity, passion for the game, and achievements on and off the poker table give him the right to hope for such an accolade. Yet, the competition is stiff, and Galfond’s relatively limited tournament results portfolio may be an obstacle in his path.
#8 – Jeremy Ausmus
A staple of the high-stakes poker world, Jeremy Ausmus is one of the most successful tournament poker players of all time. A regular competitor in the toughest events across the WSOP, PGT, and Triton Poker Series, Ausmus has stood the test of time and proven he can win against any tournament field. His amazing results easily put him in contention for a place in the HOF, but his somewhat limited exposure beyond the inner circle means he may have to wait another year or two before his name is considered more seriously by the voting committee.
#9 – Matt Savage
No person in the poker world has overseen more successful events than Matt Savage, the Executive Director of the World Poker Tour (WPT). A veteran of the industry, Matt has worked for both the WSOP and WPT, and helped both brands thrive during his tenure. He is the founder of the Tournament Directors Association (TDA), the inaugural member of the Poker Room Managers’ Hall of Fame, and one of the most deserving people for the growth of the game. While he may not be the number one favorite for induction in 2025, he is likely to be made a member of HOF at one point, especially if we see the rules change to allow for more non-players to be considered.
#10 – Isai Scheinberg
The legendary founder of PokerStars, one of the two online poker sites that exploded the game on the internet, Isai has long been considered a deserving member of the HOF. During the Black Friday incident, Isai and his company ensured all players were paid their balances, and PokerStars eventually bailed out the Full Tilt Poker players as well, thus saving the overall online poker community. Despite facing criminal charges in this case, most in the poker world consider Scheinberg to be a hero rather than a villain, which gives him a claim to a place on the list, although it is unlikely the voting committee will pick him over the other candidates.