Highway to Hellmuth: Remembering All Poker Brat’s Main Event Entrances

The 2025 WSOP Main Event is upon us. With two starting flights officially in the books, a lot has already happened, including the mandatory grand entrance by Phil Hellmuth
The Poker Brat announced earlier he’d be doing an 80’s rock star-themed appearance this year, aptly called “Highway to Hellmuth,” and, sure enough, he did not disappoint.
With the AC/DC song blasting in the background, Phil arrived to the 2025 WSOP Main Event dressed in a black leather jacket, donning long black hair, and accompanied by his son and his “partner in crime” Dan “Jungleman” Cates.
While public opinion is divided on Phil’s over-the-top appearances (what a shock), the fact is they became a big part of the Main Event. They’ve become something to expect and look forward to, adding to the rich and colorful history of poker’s “World Cup.”
Having witnessed the most recent “Highway to Hellmuth” production, this seemed like a great time to look back at past Main Events and remember some of the most epic entrances by one and only Poker Brat.
Hopefully, you’ll enjoy taking this trip down memory lane with us!
2007 Main Event: Starting the Legacy
Time flies, and memories fade, so it’s not easy to be certain about things that happened two decades ago. However, it seems that Phil’s first (of many) grandiose Main Event entrances happened in 2007.
Hellmuth made an appearance as a race car driver in a suit covered by various patches from his sponsors.
Things did not actually go super-smooth. According to an old report, Hellmuth ended up having an accident at the Rio parking lot the day before, preparing for the big moment, as he crashed the car into a concrete fixture.
But Phil was never the one to give up easily. While the race car idea was ditched, he still showed up in full gear, but instead of driving the car, he was driven to the venue by a limo, a tradition he started a few years back.
2008 Appearance: General Phil Reporting for Duty
The 2007 mishap didn’t discourage Hellmuth. He was back the next year with a whole new setup, dressed up in military gear and accompanied by eleven models – one for each bracelet he’d won up to that point.
Wearing a full military uniform, completed with a helmet, The Poker Brat waltzed inside the Rio tournament area, grabbing the attention of the entire room.
The finishing touch was eleven stars attached to the uniform. Once more, each star stood for one of his bracelets.
This was The Poker Brat’s first fully successful Main Event grand entrance, and judging by what followed, he really got the taste for it.
2009 Main: All Hail the Emperor
While most people would be happy to reach the rank of an army general, it seems like Phil felt that he didn’t quite do himself justice in 2008. So, the next year, he upped the ante, coming to the Main Event as a Roman emperor.
This time around, Phil really took the production to a new level, with models throwing rose petals as he walked through the hallways of the Rio and drummers banging their drums to announce that The Poker Brat has entered the building!
Fans gathered around the tables, and players and commentators were balancing between amused, impressed, and dumbfounded. But, regardless of the specific emotion, one thing was certain: Hellmuth’s grand entrance was all the poker world was buzzing about in the days to come.
2010 Entrance: The Gloves Are Off
Once you set the bar as high as a Roman emperor, it’s really hard to topple that. So, in 2010, Phil decided to mix things up, entering the 2010 WSOP Main Event dressed in a professional fighter’s robe and accompanied by a full entourage that fits such an entrance.
Following the big spectacle, Hellmuth took his seat at the table in his MMA outfight, completed with the gloves, warmed up with a few jabs, and got down to business.
Despite the fighting spirit he brought to the tables, Hellmuth didn’t make a deep run in that year’s tournament. It was eventually won by Jonathan Duhamel, who became the first player from Canada to snag a victory in the Main Event.
2018: The Poker Brat Returns With Vengeance
Just as the poker world started to become accustomed to Phil’s flamboyant Main Event entrances, Hellmuth decided to tone things down. In the period 2011 – 2017, although he attended every Main Event, his arrivals were fairly tame and without spectacular choreography accompanying them.
Then, in 2018, out of the blue, The Poker Brat was back to his old shenanigans, bringing us yet another spectacle.
That year, Phil came to the Main Event dressed as the popular Marvel character Thor, riding a loud motorbike and holding a big hammer in his hand.
Upon entering the Rio, Hellmuth was joined by a large entourage of models dressed in warrior outfits and carrying shields, who accompanied him to his seat. The Poker Brat was back and ready to steal the attention of the poker world!
2021: Bringing the Magic to the Tables
As the poker world was bouncing back from COVID-19, Phil Hellmuth’s 2021 WSOP Main Event entrance was, once more, at the center of attention.
That year, Phil decided to bring to life the idea he mentioned a few years back, dressing up as the legendary LOTR character Gandalf the White.
Hellmuth came to the Rio fully dressed up, white beard and all, holding a sword in his hand, and accompanied by a host of models.
Joining him in his grand entrance was none other than Dan “Jungleman” Cates, who took on the role of Saruman. The two put on a bit of a fight show before sitting down to join the action.
2022: The Lord Vader Arrives
Leaning into his villain role, Phil Hellmuth arrived at the 2022 WSOP Main Event dressed as everyone’s favorite Stars Wars antihero, Darth Vader.
The entrance was accompanied by booing from the crowd as the 16-time bracelet winner (at the time) confidently walked over to his seat.
This time around, Hellmuth didn’t quite account for all eventualities, though, as he quickly realized his Vader mask was making it virtually impossible to read his hole cards. So, he kept on the show for a few minutes, folded a few hands, and then slipped away to change into something more comfortable (and more appropriate?) for a long day at the tables.
2023: Return of the Jungleman
For his 2023 Main Event entrance, The Poker Brat teamed up with “Jungleman” once again. It turns out Cates is pretty much up for anything as long as it’s in good fun, and Phil’s not the one to miss the opportunity to make a big show.
Hellmuth showed up dressed as The Greatest Showman’s P. T. Barnum, accompanied by models dressed in animal costumes and carrying numbers 1 through 17 for a total number of Phil’s bracelets.
In addition to models, Phil was dragging behind him a cage with his pet lion. And yes, you guessed it right: it was Dan “Jungleman” Cates taking on the role of that caged lion.
After the mandatory procession, Cates was released and went on to jump around the room, entertaining the crowd, and it can’t be denied that the two put up quite a show.
2024 Main Event: It’s Hellmuth the Fighter Once More
Back in 2010, Phil entered the Main Event dressed as an MMA fighter. In 2024, he went back to the fighter narrative, but this time around, he came in a black karate gi.
Following on his successful collaboration with Cates, Hellmuth decided to put together an entire team of “apprentices” this time around. Following him inside the casino, in addition to “Jungleman,” were Scotty Nguyen, Jeff Gross, Shannon Elizabeth, and Joe Stapleton.
Accompanied by the sounds of “Kung Fu Fighting,” The Poker Brat and his entire entourage made their way down the Horseshoe hallways. As is often the case, the whole spectacle was accompanied by a mix of approval and grumbling, as not all players appreciate Hellmuth’s creativity.
What Comes Next?
Over the years, Hellmuth has come up with some interesting and unexpected ideas for his grand entrances, and lately, other players, like Cates, have shown a willingness to join Phil and help him put on the show.
While his 2025 entrance may have done without the shameless marketing plug, it was yet another memorable moment, especially for those at the table. What will Hellmuth come up with the next year? We’ll just have to wait and see!