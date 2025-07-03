Not Like That! – Martin Kabrhel Takes the Lead in the WSOP POY Race

Martin Kabrhel has been one of the most talked about poker players this year, as his table antics have made him a hit with the poker community.
The European poker crusher has captured media headlines both with his impressive performances and his incredible table antics, which have made him one of the most polarizing figures in the poker world.
Just last night, Martin was at it again, antagonizing his opponents in World Series of Poker Event #75, the $1,000 Mini Main Event, all the way to victory, and his fourth WSOP bracelet, the first won on US soil.
The Czech high roller took home over $840,000 and a gold bracelet, but perhaps more importantly, he ascended to the top of the WSOP POY leaderboard.
With just over 20 events to go, Martin is now the favorite to win the coveted title and join the ranks of poker superstars who have been named POY in the past.
Love him or hate him, it is impossible to ignore Martin Kabrhel, and even if you were trying to, he has just made it much more difficult.
A Masterful WSOP Performance Fueled by Shenanigans
If you have been following this year’s coverage of the WSOP, you have surely come across at least a few mentions of Martin Kabrhel.
In just over a month, Martin made four final table (excluding the Mini Main), and had several opportunities to win a WSOP bracelet.
Even more notably, he’s been at the center of controversy throughout the festival, often accused of stalling, antagonizing players, and creating uncomfortable situations.
While some in the poker world have even called for Martin to be banned from the WSOP, the likes of Texas Mike recognize the value he brings to the table and the importance of “villains” in the poker world.
Kabrhel has played the role of a poker villain to perfection thus far, managing to get under the skin of many of the world’s best professional poker players. Yet, he has shown restraint and respect on other occasions, including one where he busted Phil Ivey from a tournament and barely said a word.
While Martin probably said more out loud than any other player at this year’s WSOP, he allowed the cards to do some of the talking as well, as he accumulated just over $2,000,000 in cashes, and now added a fourth bracelet to his impressive poker resume.
Here is a quick look at the results that brought Martin to the top of the POY race:
|Event
|Finish
|Prize Money
|#5 – $5k PLO 8-Handed
|3rd
|$288,775
|#10 – $600 NLH Deepstack
|167th
|$2,376
|#13 – $1,500 NLH 6-Handed
|57th
|$6,514
|#17 – $2k NLH
|219th
|$4,011
|#32 – $50k NLH High Roller
|22nd
|$102,395
|#46 – $250k NLH Super High Roller
|7th
|$674,359
|#72 – $10k NLH Super Turbo Bounty
|5th
|$212,926
|#75 – $1k Mini Main Event
|1st
|$843,140
Kabrhel Overtakes Glaser on the Summit
Another player who has been getting a lot of attention for his performances this year is Benny Glaser. The mixed game specialist from the UK has managed to win three WSOP bracelets so far this summer, and was leading the POY race until last night.
Despite his three victories, Glaser now finds himself in second place in the POY race, as Kabrhel’s victory added 1,325 points to his tally, good for a grand total of 3,316, just six points more than the Brit.
The race is far from over, however, as the likes of Scott Bohlman, Joao Vieira, Nick Schulman, Allan Le, and Shaun Deeb all seek to extend their records and join the race at the top.
With more than 20 events still to go, including a few high rollers and the Main Event, the door is still open for many players to throw a late comeback and capture the POY title.
Yet, a lot of things are working in Martin’s favor. He is a master of big field events, but also a serious competitor in the high-rollers, which makes him a solid favorite to book at least one or two more deep runs before the summer is over.
With many of the mixed game Championship events now in the books, the likes of Glaser will find it harder to get more points and chase Kabrhel down at the top.
Who “Deserves” It More?
The POY conversation stirs up controversy every single year. Some believe the bracelets should count for more points, others want more points for winning big-field events, while others yet believe online events should still count in full.
There is no clear-cut answer to how the POY title should be awarded, given the variety of events included in the WSOP festival. All we are left with is the formula concocted by the WSOP team for that particular year.
While Glaser’s three WSOP bracelets seem more than worthy of a WSOP POY winner, Kabrhel’s performance has also been very notable, as have his cashes worth over $2,000,000.
Winning over a 10,000 player field, while simultaneously making final tables in multiple pro-heavy events, demonstrates Martin’s ability to navigate through any field and situation.
Regardless of what the general poker fandom may think on the matter, the title will end up going to the player who accumulates the most points, while the most “deserving” may have to contend with getting praises from his peers instead of the POY poster at the WSOPs to come.
The POY Race Is Heating Up
The Main Event has started and we have entered the final stretch of this year’s WSOP, with a few players standing out as notable favorites for the POY title.
Shaun Deeb will have an opportunity to build on his tally tonight, when he takes on the high rollers at the $100k PLO High Roller final table, while the likes of Glaser, Schulman, and Bohlman will be seeking opportunities elsewhere.
As for Martin Kabrhel, expect to see more of him in the coming days, as he does his best to capture his 5th WSOP bracelet and cement his legacy as the 2025 WSOP Player of the Year. a