Inside the Poker Circles: Introducing Allen “Chainsaw” Kessler 

Outspoken and always in the action—Allen “Chainsaw” Kessler is the definition of a poker lifer. In this edition of Inside the Poker Circles, drawn from Between the Blinds: Interviewing Poker Professionals by Sara O’Connor (coming soon), we spotlight one of the most recognizable grinders on the circuit.
Kessler is a player whose passion for poker is matched only by his dedication to its finer details.
With hundreds of tournament cashes and an unmatched eye for value, Kessler has earned a reputation not only for his consistency at the tables, but also for being a vocal advocate for fair formats and player-friendly structures. Whether he’s deep in a tournament or calling out a payout chart on social media, his presence is felt across the game.
In this interview, Kessler shares insights from a career built on volume, precision, and an unwavering commitment to the grind. This is Inside the Poker Circles.
Do you remember your first time playing? If so, what was it like?
I don’t remember my first time playing, but the furthest back I do recall is when I was in high school/college. A group of us would meet up every Monday night for Monday Night Football and low-stakes (like 50 cent/$1 or $1/$2) mixed games.
We played all variants of high-low games, even crazy ones like L flop with a vertical and horizontal board, and then one common card to create the L. I gained a lot of experience from that Monday night game, and when poker became legal in Atlantic City, I had an upper hand in split-pot games.
I kept moving up in stakes at the Taj Mahal, until I was regularly working my job 9-5 on weekdays and playing 100-200 stud 8/Omaha 8 on the weekends.
What levels and games have you played, and which is your favorite and why?
I play all levels from $400 dailies up to the $50K Poker Players Championship. During the year, I play mostly $500 to $1100 one- or two-day mixed events. Those are the highest offered. I play mainly for the social aspect and challenge of it because the money involved isn’t significant.
During the WSOP, I play all the $1,500 mixed and most of the $10k mixed events along with any low buy-in huge field No Limits if there is an off day for mixed games.
I really enjoy the $10k mixed event, because you get to challenge yourself versus the best in the world. I’ve made several deep runs in those as well as a deep finish in the $25k and the final table of the $50k Poker Players Championship.
Where is your favorite place to play and why?
I love travelling all over the country playing events. I have a set list of places I enjoy going to. They must offer a wide array of slots and easy food options.
I avoid card room only venues, like Best Bet or kennel clubs or any Texas card houses. Obviously, my favorite venue to play at is the WSOP. Every day there’s a new quest for a bracelet and I get to see all my friends and meet my “fans.”
Do you have a favorite seat at the table? If so, which and why?
I like the one seat in any mixed game involving Stud. There are never anxious moments about someone taking your cards.
The one seat has good visibility regarding players on No Limit as well. You can naturally watch everyone without moving your head.
What’s your least and most favorite thing about playing the game?
My least favorite thing about the game are the dramatic players and prolific tankers. Also, people who get pleasure when I have a bad year or summer and rip me on social media.
My most favorite thing about the game is travelling to different stops and getting to interact with all the players. The tournaments themselves can be a grind, but I enjoy meeting new people as well as eating at good restaurants and playing slots.
From your experience, what are the most common tells or behaviors that give away a player’s hand strength?
Acting the opposite — players quickly calling usually are weaker than players who feign weakness and eventually call. This doesn’t apply in tricky spots where the opponent has a real decision, though.
What advice would you give to players about table etiquette and interacting with dealers and players?
Without dealers, the game could not exist. Dealers are human and can make mistakes. Treat them with respect as you would expect to be treated.
Players should be treated civilly. Make them comfortable to play with you. Imagine you have the worst player in history at your table, and they play a hand poorly and best you. What benefit is there to berate them or teach them what they did wrong?
What is the largest pot you remember winning or the most memorable win you’ve accomplished?
Obviously, the slot win of 1.2 million was the largest amount I’ve ever won. The slot win was kinda numbing. It took several minutes for me to realize that I actually won that amount.
As for a win from playing cards, there was a hand 3-handed in 2010 when playing $10k Stud 8. I scooped versus Jen Harman and got heads up. That one hand was worth a huge amount. I’ve won $100,000 in one hand.
If someone flashes their cards at you and you see them, do you tell them and/or use it to your advantage?
I always tell them. It’s cheating not to say anything. If they continue to do so after I say something, I may warn them one more time, but that’s it.
How, if at all, does having such a big social media following affect your play?
People play weird sometimes to say they busted The Chainsaw. For example, there was a hand on my Facebook memories where I’m all in with Kings versus 8/2 offsuit preflop. I raised and they shoved preflop. When they turned over their hand, they said, “I just wanted to give you a bad beat!”