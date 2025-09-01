Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Rampage, Peter, and Airball Back in Action

Following a crazy week of nosebleed action brought to us by Onyx Live, which gave us some of the biggest pots in TV poker history, things went back to normal last week with a string of more regular games across the main live streamed poker shows.
While Triton and Onyx Poker rested, shows like Hustler Casino Live, Poker at the Lodge, and Venetian Poker Live all streamed episodes of high-stakes poker cash games.
The likes of Nik Airball, Peter, and Rampage kept the string of high-stakes games on HCL alive once again, with the big Friday game dominating the week.
Over at The Lodge, Doug Polk got back in the mix with a group of trigger-happy players who played some very loose poker for sizable stakes.
Okin’s Game was back on the Las Vegas Strip, as Venetian Poker Live brought up high rollers like Pennzoil Don and Steve, who mixed it up with the regulars.
Here is the full rundown of some of the most interesting live streamed pots of the week, with honorable mentions from the three most popular shows.
Rampage Runs Into Peter, Gets Redemption through Airball
Ethan “Rampage” Yau was one of the heroes of the big Friday game on Hustler Casino Live last week, as he entered the game for more than a quarter of a million dollars, and once again got involved in some of the biggest pots of the day.
Five hours into the game, Rampage was already down quite a bit, when he got dealt a pair of black eights and faces an open raise to $1,500 from David and a 3-bet to $7,000 from Peter.
In the big blind, Rampage opted for the aggressive option, as he usually does, as he bumped it up to $20k. This was enough to get rid of the original opener, but Peter peeled the flop.
The dealer put out 5♥3♦2♠ on the flop, and Rampage continued for $25k from his $126k stack. Peter made the call, and the two went to the turn, which was the 7♦.
Ethan wasted no time, and he shoved his remaining $101k, while Peter beat him into the pot. As it turned out, Peter had A♠4♠ for a flopped straight, which meant the streamer was drawing dead on the turn.
After losing the $300k pot, Rampage was ready to leave, but Nik Airball convinced him to stay and finish out the round of the squid game.
This would turn out lucky for Rampage, who won a few pots, before getting into a big showdown with Airball himself about an hour later.
Nik isolated Peter’s limp with A♣4♠, and Rampage woke up with a pair of Queens. He bumped it up to $16k, with another $119k behind. When action folded back to Airball, he almost immediately moved all-in, which Rampage quickly called off.
What exactly made Nik play his hand so aggressively remains a mystery, but the board ran dry, and Rampage was able to win back a good chunk of his previous losses.
Both Rampage and Nik were losers at the end of the night, while Peter ended up walking away with a $152k profit this time.
The Chips Were Flying Down in Texas
Over on Poker at the Lodge, Doug Polk himself put together a fine crew of high-stakes poker players to play in a slightly smaller game than the one we saw at HCL.
Despite nominally being a $25/$50 game, the stakes went up quickly, as persistent straddles, mixed with very deep stacks, produced some wild action.
It didn’t take too long for us to see the day’s first $1,600 straddle posted, which effectively made the game 30 times bigger than it was originally meant to be.
Pink was lucky enough to get dealt a pair of nines in this hand, and he opened it up to $6,000. Next to act in one of the straddles was EZ, who looked down at a premium hand himself in the form of A♣J♣, and moved all in for $37,175.
There was nothing left for Pink to do but call off the rest of his stack, as the two went off to the races. To Pink’s great fortune, he was able to win both runs of the board and scoop a $76,925 pot.
Pink would keep driving the action, as he later called a $6k re-raise with pocket sixes, going up against Fred’s A♣J♦.
Fred c-bet for $4k on the K♥9♦7♦ flop, before checking the 8♠ turn, and then shoving for effectively $32k on the K♦ river.
This time around, Pink would fold his cards, but only after considering a call for a very long time, which would have been the correct decision.
Despite playing a very wild game, Pink demonstrated to the viewers that he was a savvy player with very strong instincts for poker.
When all was said and done, Pink would end up winning more than $111k in the game, while Doug joined him in the winner’s circle with a $19k profit of his own.
Moose Sets the Trap with Aces at the Venetian
Venetian Poker Live continues bringing us the biggest game from the Las Vegas Strip on a weekly basis, and this week’s game involved some very interesting players.
One of the more interesting hands of the session saw Moose demonstrate what pocket Aces can do in splashy live cash games when played as a trap.
In early position, he simply limped for $200 with his pocket rockets, only to see B-Dun, who was next to act, raise the action up to $2,000 with just 10♥7♣.
This triggered both Julien with 7♥7♦ and Carl with 6♥4♦ to call, before the action was back on Moose.
At this point, he sprung the trap and raised it up to $20k, perhaps trying to indicate he has a hand like AK that’s just looking to win the $6k in the middle, which would have been a strong play as well.
Julien fell for the trap, as he moved all of his chips in, leaving Moose with an easy call to make. The two ran the board twice, but both runouts were no help to Julien’s Sevens.
Moose scooped the $73,700 pot with ease and eventually profited $26k, while Julien ended in the loser’s column to the tune of $47k, in good part thanks to making the wrong decision in this hand.