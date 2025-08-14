It’s Action Time in Spain as EPT Barcelona Gets Underway Next Week

One of the biggest poker festivals of the year is just around the corner. The European Poker Tour will be visiting Barcelona once more from August 18 – 31, bringing with a comprehensive and fun schedule of on and off the felt activities.
Running for over two decades, EPT Barcelona has become the favorite spot for thousands of hardened pros and recreational players alike. Combining poker action with a slew of fun and relaxing activities away from the casino, the festival has built a must-play reputation.
Despite its long history, the PokerStars flagship EPT stop never gets old or boring. Huge prize pools, record-breaking tournament fields, and non-stop cash game action are exactly what players want, and it is all coming back once more during the second half of the month.
EPT Barcelona & PokerStars Open Schedules
One major difference from previous years is that the 2025 EPT Barcelona will be introduced by the PokerStars Open, a new tour that combined various smaller tours into one, catering primarily to recreational and lower stakes players.
The first few days of action in Casino Barcelona will thus be marked by the €1,650 PokerStars Open Main Event, which kicks in on Aug 13. For those with deeper pockets, there is also a €10,200 Mystery Bounty event starting on the very first day of the festival as well.
The official welcome party for the PokerStars Open takes place on August 20. The party is open to all players who pick up their wristband from the Travel Desk, and it’s a great opportunity to have a few drinks and meet some fellow players you can hang out with between tournaments.
The €825 PokerStars Open Cup takes place on August 22 – 23, with the European Poker Tour action fully kicking in on August 24, with the first of two Day 1 flights for the €5,300 EPT Main Event.
Beyond the Main, the EPT festival features a versatile mix of events, from Hold’em tournaments over PLO, to mixed-games variations such as TORSE and 9-Game. You can find the full schedule for all main tournaments in the table below.
There will also be ‘Win Your Seat’ satellites for all major events running around the clock. In these qualifiers, you’ll win your seat as soon as your chip stack reaches a certain predetermined threshold, which makes them fun but also requires a different strategic approach compared to traditional satellites.
Full EPT Barcelona 2025 Schedule
|Dates
|Event
|Buy-In
|Aug 18 – 19
|NLHE Single Re-Entry
|€1,100
|Aug 18 – 24
|PokerStars Open Main Event
|€1,650
|Aug 18 – 19
|Senior’s Event (50+ Years)
|€1,100
|Aug 18 – 19
|Mystery Bounty Single Re-Entry
|€10,200
|Aug 19
|PokerStars Cuatro Knockout
|€12,300
|Aug 19 – 20
|Senior’s High Roller
|€3,250
|Aug 20
|NLHE Unlimited Re-Entry
|€20,000
|Aug 21
|NLHE Unlimited Re-Entry
|€25,000
|Aug 22
|Super High Roller Warm-Up Unlimited Re-Entry
|€30,000
|Aug 22 – 23
|PokerStars Open Cup
|€825
|Aug 23 – 24
|PokerStars Open High Roller
|€2,700
|Aug 23 – 25
|EPT Super High Roller
|€100,000
|Aug 24 – 31
|EPT Barcelona Main Event
|€5,300
|Aug 24 – 25
|PLO Unlimited Re-Entry
|€2,200
|Aug 24 – 25
|EPT PLO High Roller
|€25,000
|Aug 25
|PLO Hi-Lo Single Re-Entry
|€1,100
|Aug 25
|Hyper Turbo Freezeout
|€2,100
|Aug 26 – 27
|EPT Second Chance Unlimited Re-Entry
|€2,700
|Aug 26
|8-Game Unlimited Re-Entry
|€5,200
|Aug 26 – 27
|EPT Super High Roller Second Chance
|€50,000
|Aug 26
|Hyper Turbo Freezeout
|€1,050
|Aug 27 – 29
|EPT Mystery Bounty Unlimited Re-Entry
|€3,250
|Aug 27 – 28
|PLO Unlimited Re-Entry
|€10,200
|Aug 27
|NLHE Single Re-Entry
|€1,100
|Aug 27
|Hyper Turbo Knockout (Freezeout)
|€2,100
|Aug 27
|Hyper Turbo NL Omaha Unlimited Re-Entry
|€1,050
|Aug 28
|No Limit Hold’em Unlimited Re-Entry
|€25,000
|Aug 28
|TORSE Unlimited Re-Entry
|€5,200
|Aug 28 – 29
|NLHE Freezeout
|€1,100
|Aug 28 – 30
|EPT 9-Game Single Re-Entry
|€2,200
|Aug 28
|Hyper Turbo Freezeout
|€1,050
|Aug 29 – 30
|Mystery Bounty
|€1,650
|Aug 29 – 31
|EPT High Roller
|€10,300
|Aug 29 – 30
|Womens – Unlimited Re-Entry
|€550
|Aug 29 – 30
|PLO Single Re-Entry
|€1,100
|Aug 29
|Hyper Turbo Knockout Freezeout
|€2.100
|Aug 30
|8-Game Unlimited Re-Entry
|€1,100
|Aug 30 – 31
|EPT Deep Stack Unlimited Re-Entry
|€2,200
|Aug 30 – 31
|No Limit Hold’em Unlimited Re-Entry
|€550
|Aug 30
|Womens High Roller Single Re-Entry
|€1,650
|Aug 30 – 31
|No Limit Hold’em Unlimited Re-Entry
|€10,200
|Aug 30 – 31
|6-Game Mystery Bounty
|€1,100
|Aug 30
|Hyper Turbo Freezeout
|€1,050
|Aug 31
|Deep Stack Unlimited Re-Entry
|€550
|Aug 31
|6-Handed Unlimited Re-Entry
|€3,150
|Aug 31
|6-Handed Unlimited Re-Entry
|€10,200
|Aug 31
|Last Chance Super Hyper Turbo
|€1,050
Beyond the Felt: Fun Activities Accompanying EPT Barcelona
Even a quick glance at the schedule makes it very clear that you’ll be able to stay very busy with just poker during the entire two-week period in Barcelona. However, if you happen to need a break, the city has a lot to offer, and PokerStars has prepared numerous fun activities throughout the festival:
- Aug 19 – Spanish Karaoke Night – those arriving early will get to enjoy a fun karaoke night, and if you’re brave enough, you can grab the mic yourself and give it a try.
- Aug 20 – Padel Tournament (40 players max) – if you’ve taken to the latest hype that is Padel, you’ll have an opportunity to showcase your skills against fellow players and PokerStars ambassadors.
- Aug 20 – PokerStars Open Welcome Drinks – a perfect way to start your Barcelona trip in style with a few drinks and some chilling before you have to put on your serious face for the grind.
- Aug 21, 23, and 28 – Catamaran Brunch Trips – hop on a boat and enjoy some fresh food and cold drinks while basking in the Mediterranean sun.
- Aug 22 – La Casa del Juego – there is a variety of team activities available throughout the day, including Gladiator War, Happy Hippos, Water Pong, and more.
- Aug 25 – EPT Welcome Drinks
- Aug 27 – Football Tournament – get out on the pitch, have fun, and show your skills. It could be tempting to join in, but we don’t suggest it if you’re out of shape. Football injuries are a real thing, and you don’t want them to interfere with your poker activities. But if you’re feeling up for it, by all means!
- Aug 27 – Joe Stapleton Stand-Up Night – chill out, have a few drinks and even more laughs as legendary Stapes puts on the show.
As you can see, there is a bunch of activities waiting for you in Barcelona, and this isn’t even the full list. This is great for those who hate planning and figuring out what to do on their own. Simply pick some of the activities that appeal to you the most and sign up.
If you’d rather do some exploring on your own, the world (or, in this particular case, Barcelona) is your oyster. The Mediterranean city has so much to offer in every aspect that the time you’ll have between your sessions will be barely enough to scratch the surface.
The bottom line is, EPT Barcelona is promising a lot of fun in every which way, so if you can manage to fit it into your schedule, you certainly should, at least for a few days. The range of tournament buy-ins is such that you should be able to find at least a few events to play regardless of when you arrive.