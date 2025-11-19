New Player to Watch – Paris Bailey: From the Dealer’s Box to the Winner’s Circle

Images courtesy of Poker.org
Paris Bailey’s smile said it all as she posed with her shiny new WSOP Circuit ring. Fresh off her victory at the Women’s Event in Baltimore, she not only claimed nearly $5,000 in prize money, but she also secured a coveted trip to play in the Bahamas.
A longtime poker dealer turned passionate player, Bailey is proof that deep game knowledge, resilience, and a sense of community can turn dreams into reality. Her tournament run was anything but easy—surviving the bubble on fumes, tripling up at the final table, and locking in the win with a cool head and steady instincts.
In this candid conversation, Bailey shares how she navigated the tournament, the support she found among fellow women players, her roots in the poker world, and what she’s looking forward to next.
Let’s Start with Your Big Win
How does it feel to walk away with the ring, nearly $5,000, and a trip to the Bahamas?
(laughs) Honestly, it still feels surreal. I can’t believe it. This is something I’ve been chasing since I started playing. I just wanted to win one. To actually do it is crazy. I’m so happy to have achieved this goal.
Can you take us through the moment you realized you’d won?
We had two all-in heads up hands previously, and I saw that I had a pair. That’s all I needed to see. I had about a 3-to-1 chip lead and was holding a pair of nines. The board paired, and my opponent yelled, “Two pair!” But I knew my two pair was better, and just like that, it was over and I had won!
What was going through your head during that final hand?
My stomach was in knots. When my opponent, Tina Lugay, shoved all in, my stomach flipped—I knew this might be my last chance. But I had a pair, and I felt confident I was ahead. Once I made the call, I was locked in.
The Tournament Journey
How did your day at the tables unfold? Were there any particularly pivotal moments?
Definitely. Right on the bubble, I was short-stacked and in the big blind. Everyone folded except the small blind, who looked at her 9♦2♣ and decided not to call. That gave me a few crucial chips to survive, which was huge, because another player was even shorter and ended up getting knocked out, bursting the bubble.
At the final table, I was the shortest stack. But, as I like to say, “If you have a chip and chair, you have a chance!” I got my pocket kings in against pocket aces and pocket fives, hit a king on the turn, and tripled up. A few hands later, I picked up kings again, went all-in against tens, and boated up to double. I finally had breathing room.
After the dinner break, I shifted into attack mode. For the first hand back, I smooth-called with ace/king offsuit, and five players saw the flop. It came 9-7-2. One woman shoved, another called, and I called as well. We checked it down, and when an ace hit the river, I bet and took down a huge pot.
The very next hand, I had king/three. I made a straight on the river against Tina, who shoved with two pair. That hand catapulted me near the top of the chip count stacks. It was also a learning moment—someone later told me my eyes got big when I hit my card, a two, on the river to make a straight. I’ll be checking myself for that in the Bahamas; I refuse to have any tells give me away!
From there, I picked up momentum, knocking out opponents with ace/ten suited and building a stack that carried me to the finish line.
You mentioned Tina Lugay helped keep you calm in a recent interview. What was that dynamic like?
I met Tina that day, and we bonded early on, shivering together before play started. At women’s events like the ones at Maryland Live!, it’s often like a girls’ night out playing poker.
You can ask questions after hands, talk strategy, and support each other. One woman tried to rile me up, and Tina told me to shake it off. That support meant a lot.
Did you have a strategy coming in, or did you adjust as you went?
I adjusted as the tournament progressed. Early on, my goal is to build a stack to survive the rising blinds. I tend to bet a bit bigger early on to accumulate chips, but once I have them, I try not to get involved with junk hands. It’s about playing smart and adapting.
Community & Camaraderie
You talked about the incredible support among the women during women’s events—what’s that atmosphere like?
It’s lively and social. Women talk at the table—we discuss hands afterward, wish each other luck, and genuinely support each other.
As a Black woman, I don’t have many friends who play; most of my non-poker friends think poker is boring. So, my poker friends become that support system. When someone busts, they’re still cheering you on from the rail.
In open events, it’s quieter and more serious. Strategically, it’s the same game. But emotionally, it’s night and day.
Men’s games can feel stiff and silent. Women’s games are more fun and communal. Interestingly, men sometimes fold more quickly to my big bets than women do—women will fight for that last word in a hand! Us women can be stubborn!
What role do these women’s events play in growing the game?
They’re huge for growth. Many women start through home games or with family, and these events give them a reason to show up at the casino. In February, the guarantee was hit in Level 1—unheard of.
Women from all over came to play, including as far away as Australia. These events build community, create ambassadors, and show that there’s real demand. It’s exciting to be part of that.
Your Poker Background
How did you first get into poker?
I’ve been a gambler my whole life—Blackjack is my favorite—but I started dealing poker in 2012 at the Horseshoe Casino. I actually learned to deal by cooking for someone in exchange for lessons!
I dealt at MGM National Harbor and fell in love with the game, especially PLO. I dealt to Bruno Mars, Maria Ho, and many others in that high-action room. Eventually, I played in an employee tournament and got hooked. Dealing for seven years gave me deep knowledge of the game, but playing in tournaments required learning new skills like position and player reading.
What drew you to the competitive side?
I’m competitive in everything. Some women can be cocky and expect to win because they play a lot. That just fuels me more—I love proving myself.
Who has influenced you or serves as a mentor?
I’m a non-traditional player. Dealing to Maria Ho really inspired me. She came into a big cash game, smelling good, nails done to perfection, smooth-calling raises, and completely unfazed by a $10,000 re-raise to her bet. She owned that table. That was sexy, confident poker.
I also met Princess Love at a WSOP event—she was amazing. And of course, Phil Ivey inspires me as a dominant Black man in poker.
What’s a poker lesson you’ve learned the hard way?
If I flop the nuts and the board pairs later, sometimes they get me. I’d rather put pressure on the flop or turn when I’m ahead. I like forcing opponents to make tough decisions. If they hit their card, good for them.
Looking Ahead
What are your plans for the Bahamas?
was actually just checking the WSOP app today—it’s a high roller event, hello! So, I plan to play the $2,700 Mystery Bounty and a few other events. Half the prize pool is in bounties, so I’ll be playing bounty tournaments weekly to prepare.
I’m excited to face new opponents, learn from pros, and hopefully keep my nerves in check. I’m not a pro, but I know this game in my bones. And if I make a live stream final table, trust me—I’m going to make those people talk to me. I want to put myself out there more and see how far I can go.
Just for Fun
Do you have any pre-tournament rituals or lucky charms?
I have a group chat with three girlfriends who send me good juju during tournaments. I also start to play gospel music if I get mad, and I listen to spicy audiobooks to stay entertained and avoid playing too many hands out of boredom.
What would be your final-table walk-up song?
Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire” or maybe a Cardi B song.
Conclusion
Paris Bailey’s journey from the dealer’s box to the winner’s circle is a testament to perseverance, adaptability, and the power of community.
Her deep knowledge of the game, combined with her infectious personality, makes her a player to watch—not just in Baltimore, but on the international stage.
As she sets her sights on the Bahamas, Bailey carries with her not only a WSOP Circuit ring, but also a growing sense that she belongs at the table with the best.
Note: Following this interview, Paris Bailey also earned third place at the PokerStars $300 Women’s Event at Maryland Live!