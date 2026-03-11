It’s That Time of Year Again: The Irish Open Is Just Around the Corner

Image courtesy of Irish Poker Open
There is plenty of tournament action taking place in Europe and beyond over the next few weeks, so players are somewhat spoilt for choice. However, there is one festival on the horizon that always stands out from the rest: the Irish Poker Open.
As Europe’s longest-running poker festival, the Irish Open has earned countless awards over four and a half decades that it’s been around, including the GPI award for the best standalone series in the world.
Most players who have had the pleasure of visiting one of these festivals have only good things to say, and we’re not talking just about poker. The overall chilled atmosphere and fun that continues long after the last cards have hit the muck for the day make it much more than just another poker tournament.
The 2026 edition of the festival is just around the corner, with the action kicking off on March 26 at the Royal Dublin Society. In case you’re still deciding whether to go (or have somehow missed the news), here are some key highlights to bring you up to speed and help you make up your mind.
Massive Schedule That You Can Work With
The 2026 Irish Poker Open runs March 26 – April 7, and the full festival schedule features 86 unique tournaments. There are no limits as to how many you can enter, as long as you have the bankroll to sustain it.
Luckily, the Irish Open is truly a poker festival for the masses, with buy-ins mostly set around a few hundred euros per tournament. So, even if you’re on a limited budget, you can have a lot of fun and play plenty of poker with some proper planning.
One tournament that requires a somewhat larger investment is the €1,150 Main Event, but there are plenty of online qualifiers still available, where you can get your seat at a discount. If you plan things well and take advantage of some quality Irish casino bonuses, you’ll have a pretty good shot at it.
The tournament is certainly worth getting involved with, featuring a massive guarantee of €2.5 million, and with how popular this particular festival is, that guarantee is likely to be shattered.
Beyond the Main, there are quite a few other tournaments on the docket that you don’t want to miss out on, such as:
- €1,150 Luxon Mystery Bounty – €1M GTD
- €250 Mini Irish Open – €1M GTD
- €350 The Hendon Mob Championship
These are the tournaments that have the best monetary value, but, as explained, the Irish Poker Open isn’t just about EV. Every year, the organizers add some fun events to the mix, creating a bit of chaos and making sure players are properly entertained, and this year will be no different.
Games & Formats for Everyone
The 2026 Irish Open schedule features quite a few tournaments that you won’t find anywhere else. There are truly events for everyone, and you’ll struggle to find a more inclusive and comprehensive poker festival out there.
- €200 Irish Open Deaf Championship
- €250 Kings and Queens event – female and male flights, where the max number of male participants is determined by the number of female entries.
- €250 Ladies Championship
- €250 Old Dogs & Young Pups – a multigenerational tourney for players who are 50+ and 18-30.
- €350 Seniors Championship
If “quirky” tournaments aren’t your thing, that’s fine; there are plenty of regular events on the schedule, but it’s great to see the Irish Open trying to mix things up. The player feedback suggests that a majority of those in attendance love the innovation.
It almost goes without saying that, with nearly 100 events, not all of them will be No Limit Hold’em. While the Cadillac of Poker remains the dominant choice, there will be many opportunities for mixed game aficionados to show their skills in games like PLO (4, 5, and 6 card variations), 2-7 Triple Draw, HORSE, 8-Game Mix, and even OFC Pineapple.
Last but not least, players will also have a chance to experience some live Spin & Go action. Every night, on-demand €50 Spin & Gos will be available, with prizes determined by the wheel and going up to €1,000.
A Poker Trip to Remember
If all the poker action isn’t enough to convince you that the Irish Open is the place to be, maybe extracurricular activities will help give you a nudge in the right direction.
Whether you’re coming for the first time or you’ve been before, there is so much to do in Dublin away from the tables. From stunning architecture to take your breath away to a quality pint of Guinness to help bring it back, you’ll find it all within walking distance from the venue.
And then, there is the infamous Craic Den. Located inside the Royal Dublin Society building, this is the place to go after a long day at the tables. Without a mistake, you’ll always find fresh beer, live music, and heaps of fun promotions and competitions to help you unwind.
So, if you were planning on one poker trip during the first half of the year, you might as well check out the Irish Open. There are many decisions we come to regret as poker players, but this won’t be one of them.