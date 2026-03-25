The Lodge Will Remain Closed for a While as the Entire Staff Gets Laid Off

The Lodge Card Club drama continued yesterday. Following a couple of weeks of suspense and uncertainty, the club’s co-owner, Jason Levin, informed all Lodge employees via email that they were being laid off.
The email described the situation in detail, explaining to the former employees that, while the club’s owners still believe they acted within the confines of the law, the Attorney General’s office continues an investigation into the Lodge.
With no clear path forward, the club’s owners made the difficult decision to let the entire staff go, with the following message:
When we started this journey, there were no guarantees—only belief, grit, and a shared commitment to build something meaningful. Through the early challenges, we found our footing together. We built relationships, earned trust, and created a place that was more than just a business. It became a community—because of you.
Each of you played a role in bringing that vision to life. From the front desk to the porters, dealers, managers, and production team—every detail, every interaction, every long day and late night added up to something truly special. You made this place what it was. Not the building, not the brand—you.
That’s why it’s so painful to say that The Lodge Round Rock location will need to shut its doors for the foreseeable future. While no charges have been brought, and we maintain that the club has always operated with the utmost integrity and within the laws of Texas, the Williamson County District Attorney’s office has made clear to our attorneys that they believe The Lodge’s current business model does not comply with Texas law. For this reason, we cannot re-open.
Doing so would run the risk that authorities might once again raid The Lodge, seize more cash and assets, and potentially make arrests. Because we have not been given any indication of when the investigation will conclude, we have no other viable path forward at this time. As a result, we are forced to make the incredibly difficult decision to let our entire staff go. We hope you know just how valued each of you are, and as we hope for a favorable outcome, should we be able to once again open our doors, our plan would be to welcome you back with open arms.
There are no words that fully capture how much this hurts—not just as a business decision, but on a human level. I am deeply grateful for everything you’ve given, and I will carry that with me always. You didn’t just show up to work—you built something that mattered.
As we now turn to the difficult task of determining what comes next, please know that each of you has my respect, my appreciation, and my sincere thanks. I hope you take pride in what we created together, because it was real, and it was special.
I will miss all of you more than I can say.
With a heavy heart,
Jason Levin
Why Did the Lodge Shut Down?
A couple of weeks ago, the Lodge Card Club, the home of the Poker at the Lodge live stream, was bustling with business, as hundreds of poker players visited the most popular card room in Texas to play in some of the most exciting cash and tournament poker games in the state.
On March 10, that all changed, as the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission (TABC) agents raided the property, made seizures, and forced the club to shut down.
Since then, reports have surfaced as to why the raid happened in the first place, and an official affidavit was leaked, showing that the Lodge was under investigation under charges of illegal gambling, money laundering, and more.
While no official charges have been brought as of yet, the club remains under investigation for the time being, and its attorneys have advised the ownership not to reopen, so as to avoid further similar incidents.
What’s Next for Doug Polk’s Poker Club?
The Lodge Card Club, which experienced a surge in popularity when poker celebrity Doug Polk made a major investment into the property along with the likes of Andrew Neeme and Brad Owen, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future.
The fact that the owners decided to lay off the entire staff indicates that the Lodge’s attorneys believe the process will be protracted and that the AG’s office will take its time in making the next move.
At this time, it remains unclear if any official charges will ever be brought against the Lodge and its owners, and if the state has a strong enough case against the club to bring any such charges.
Yet poker clubs have lost similar wars of attrition in the past, as they were simply unable to stay afloat and continue paying legal and other expenses as processes dragged on indefinitely.
Many in the poker community have argued that Polk and his partners may be more willing and able to fight such a prolonged legal battle than their predecessors, but only time will tell if that is true.
While gambling in Texas remains illegal, poker clubs that don’t charge rake (like the Lodge) continue to operate statewide, including the Lodge Card Club in San Antonio, which remains open.
We will bring you more updates on the situation as it unfolds, as we continue to monitor the situation with great interest.