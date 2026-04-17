Andrew Neeme Returns to Vlogging & Streaming in Partnership With CoinPoker

All fans of poker vlogs out there will be happy to hear that Andrew Neeme, one of the original creators of this subgenre, is making a comeback to YouTube streets after a nine-month hiatus.
Neeme’s return comes as a result of his partnership with CoinPoker, a leading cryptocurrency poker site, which has been expanding its team of streamers and ambassadors to improve the brand awareness.
According to his recent tweet, Neeme was already in talks with CoinPoker before the whole Lodge situation unraveled. With the poker club shutting down and all employees let go, he was further motivated to get the ball rolling as the operator vouched to match his contribution to the GoFundMe campaign for Lodge employees.
For some context, in case you haven’t been keeping up with recent developments, the Lodge Card Club in Austin, Texas, was raided and shut down by the authorities. Subsequently, the owners made a difficult decision not to reopen while the investigation is ongoing, resulting in some 200 people being let go.
Taking on Some Challenges
Andrew Neeme will be coming to YouTube with a series of videos that will see him take on a series of challenges during the month. If successful, CoinPoker will contribute an additional $15,000 to GoFundMe.
The list of challenges includes:
- Two old-school vlogs from two different cities.
- Have a 10-hour stream on his YouTube channel.
- Make a straight/royal flush playing NLHE or PLO.
- Win 3 MTTs on CoinPoker (of any buy-in).
- Host an online “Giveaway Game.”
This deal represents a great opportunity for the Lodge co-owner to get back in the vlogging game. Additional funds going to Lodge employees, who found themselves in rather unfortunate circumstances, will certainly motivate Neeme to work hard and complete all the challenges on the list.
The added benefit of his efforts will be some fresh content for all fans of the game to enjoy. While he’s been away for quite a while, Andrew certainly hasn’t been forgotten, especially as someone who had a big role in popularizing poker vlogs and influenced many up-and-coming players to follow in his footsteps.
Hitting the Ground Running
Despite his long absence, Neeme got right back into the vlogging game with almost no effort. His first vlog is already out, featuring one of his old stomping grounds, Bellagio in Las Vegas.
For his Vegas adventure, Andrew has $30,000 set aside, which he admits is a bit less than he’d usually have on him, but it looks like some of his own funds were seized during the recent Lodge raid, so, in addition to all other complications, his poker bankroll took a hit as well.
In the online department, Andrew got off to a good start as well, winning a $1.10 hyper-turbo MTT. This is certainly way below the stakes he’s used to playing, but all CoinPoker tournaments count toward the challenge, so he only has two more to go.
The Giveaway Game will take place on April 28, with all players who use his code on CoinPoker and join $0.25/$0.50 games eligible to win $100 at random, with one prize dropping every five minutes.
On top of this, four players who used the code and played the most poker hands between April 16 and 28 will receive $500 each, with an additional three players randomly selected to receive $500 a piece.
All this is to say that we’ll have some fun new content coming over the next couple of weeks, alongside opportunities to claim extra cash. Plus, Neeme’s efforts will result in extra funds going to Lodge employees, and this money will help them weather the storm.