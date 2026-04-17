The Moment High Stakes Poker Took the Poker World By Storm

Poker has been a global phenomenon for decades, but it wasn’t until the iconic WSOP victory by Chris Moneymaker that the game had major exposure in the mainstream.
The “Poker Boom” that was launched by Moneymaker’s historic win led to a massive surge in poker popularity, and TV poker shows were a big part of it.
Of all the poker shows we saw air on TV, High Stakes Poker remains the most iconic one, and perhaps the only one that survived the years and airs even to this day.
The early seasons of High Stakes Poker brought some of the most unforgettable poker scenes ever, with an unforgettable cast of characters and poker hands that became lore.
This is the story of the rise of High Stakes Poker, and its incredible impact on generations of poker players across two full decades.
Old-School Las Vegas Vibes of the Early Seasons
The first season of High Stakes Poker was taped at the Golden Nugget, the most representative old-school Las Vegas casino.
With A.J. Benza and Gabe Kaplan in the hosting roles, and a cast made up of the likes of Barry Greenstein, Doyle Brunson, Eli Elezra, Jennifer Harman, Daniel Negreanu, Johnny Chan, and Phil Hellmuth, the initial season was an instant success.
The show aired on GSN amid the massive surge in poker popularity, and it brought the first glimpses of the high-stakes poker world to the fans at home.
Before High Stakes Poker, viewers had a chance to see events like the World Series of Poker and the World Poker Tour on TV, but cash games remained shrouded by a veil of mystery.
For the first time ever, a $300/$600 cash game was shown on TV, with players betting hundreds of thousands of dollars in real cash on the turn of a card.
The show was completely different from anything we had seen in the past, and the poker fans across the US and worldwide ate it up.
The bricks of cash, feuds between the likes of Sammy Farha and Shawn Sheikhan, Phil Hellmuth outbursts, and Doyle Brunson’s tales of poker wisdom were all a major part of the show’s appeal.
From 2006 to 2011, seven seasons of High Stakes Poker were recorded in iconic locations like the Golden Nugget, South Point Casino, and The Palms.
Each season brought some novelty, and players like Phil Hellmuth, Patrik Antonius, and Tom Dwan joined the cast of “old timers” across the seasons in a battle of old school poker pros vs the online poker phenoms.
These seasons produced numerous unforgettable moments, from big coolers for Daniel “Kid Poker” Negreanu to massive bluffs by Tom “Durrrr” Dawn and clashes between the likes of Doyle Brunson and Guy Laliberte.
Just as things were going so well for High Stakes Poker, poker was hit by Black Friday, the most infamous date in the game’s history.
As the federal government cracked down on online poker and companies like Full Tilt Poker and PokerStars, which had been major sponsors of televised poker, were forced to exit the US market, the show’s future was in question.
High Stakes Poker was forced to stop airing for a number of years, and an entire generation of young poker players was forced to live off of reruns for an entire decade.
High Stakes Poker Returns in 2020
Black Friday was a major hit for the poker industry, with all facets of the poker world impacted in some way. Most major TV poker shows were halted, and many never returned, but High Stakes Poker wasn’t one of them.
In 2020, after a ten-year hiatus, High Stakes Poker came back to the air, this time in the production of PokerGO, a brand-new poker brand that had been set up to air all major poker events.
This time, the show was hosted at the PokerGO Studio at Aria Resort and Casino, and it featured a more modern vibe, a new cast of characters, and a different style of play.
The stakes were still high, and the likes of Phil Ivey and Phil Hellmuth were back in the trenches, but they were joined by players like Brynn Kenney, Jason Koon, and Sean Perry, who had grown up watching the original HSP seasons in the years before.
The show has been running on PokerGO ever since, with the likes of Doyle Brunson, Daniel Negreanu, Tom Dwan, Andrew Robl, Antonio Esfandiari, and other poker legends all taking major roles in the new seasons.
The return of High Stakes Poker has been huge for the poker industry and the resurgence of poker’s popularity, as poker fans once again have a chance to see behind the scenes and get a glimpse of the biggest games in the world.
High Stakes Poker has been one of the rare poker shows to survive the decades, and perhaps the only one that has not lost any of its quality and appeal even after 15 long seasons.
Most recently, PokerGO has been experimenting with live-streamed episodes of High Stakes Poker, which have been extremely popular, as the live aspect makes the games even more real and exciting for the viewers.
An Undeniable Impact on the Growth of Poker
We’ve had a chance to see dozens of poker shows on TV over the years, including the likes of Poker After Dark, The Big Game, Late Night Poker, Million Dollar Cash Game, and Game of Gold.
While many of these were successful for a while, only High Stakes Poker has survived the years and remains every bit as popular today as it was back in 2006.
Young poker players who were just children when the first episodes aired continue to watch the old seasons on PokerGO and compare how poker used to be played twenty years ago to the modern game.
Experienced players who watched the first HSP seasons during their formative years reminisce about the good old days, with many of the most successful poker players today openly admitting that the show had a great influence on their early poker careers.
The success of High Stakes Poker is a testimony to all the things that make poker the great game it is, as high stakes gambling, top-level competition, and an unusual camaraderie among the players bring out a vibe that doesn’t exist in the tournament poker world.