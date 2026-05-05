Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Keating, Robl, and Company Play for Nosebleed Stakes

The ultra high rollers were back in action this week at the PokerGO studio, as another edition of the Super High Roller Cash Game aired, bringing some of the highest-stakes poker you will see on any TV show.
The lineup was made up of poker players like Andrew Robl and Alan Keating, wealthy businessmen like Darin Feinstein, and Kevin Hart, who has been making quite a few appearances in high-stakes poker games on TV in recent weeks.
As usual, Keating was at the center of all the action, while the likes of Andrew Robl, Senor Tilt, and Eric Wasserson all looked for their opportunities to get involved with the recs.
If you were too busy to watch the game live, here is a look at a few of the most interesting hands and biggest pots of the game.
Keating Gets the Dream Runout in a Massive Pot
Alan Keating is known as the loosest cannon in the entire high-stakes poker world, and when the cards go his way, he tends to get paid.
In this week’s Super High Roller Cash Game, the deck broke his way quite a few times, and Darin Feinstein found himself on the losing end of one of the biggest pots of the entire game in one such hand.
The hand started with a $4k limp from Feinstein, who held J♥J♦, which prompted a raise to $19k from Brown, who only had Q♠6♠ to work with.
Keating just called with his Q♥Q♦ in the middle, and Feinstein saw this as his opportunity to spring the trap and re-raise to $90k with his Jacks.
Feinstein was right about Brown being light, and would also have been right about Keating’s range 9 out of 10 times, as Alan is not known for folding too many hands.
THE KING OF MILLION DOLLAR POTS @MISTER_KEATING STRIKES AGAIN— PokerGO (@PokerGO) April 30, 2026
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This time around, however, Alan had the goods, and he decided to set the trap by just calling. The flop brought K♠8♣5♦, which neither player really liked, but Feinstein continued for $100k with his pocket pair.
Alan continued with his Queens, and the turn brought the Q♣, another overcard to Feinstein Jacks. This time around, both players checked, as Feinstein no longer had a hand to bet for value, while Alan decided to see what happened on the river.
To Feinstein’s ultimate misfortune, the river card was the J♠, which gave him a weaker set and ensured he would be losing the rest of his stack.
With $406k in the pot already, Alan moved all-in for Feinstein’s remaining $416k, and he snap-called, believing his set of Jacks was always good in this spot.
Alan promptly showed his superior set and scooped up a pot worth more than $1.2 million, which is simply what happens when a big cooler goes down in a game of this size.
Turbo Goes for a Big Hero Call
Another player who’s brought a lot of action in recent high-stakes poker games across shows like Hustler Casino Live and Super High Roller Cash Game is Turbo, and he was a part of the star-studded lineup this week as well.
Turbo got in the mix and was not afraid to play some big pots, as he played his usual loose style from preflop to the river.
One of his key hands started with the online poker sensation Andrew Robl raising the action up to $6k holding K♥9♦, which got called by Keating’s K♦10♠, Turbo’s 8♠7♥, and Tan Nguyen’s A♥7♠.
With $25k in the pot, the dealer put out a flop of 10♣9♥5♥, which brought the most joy to Alan, who now had top pair.
Unfortunately for him, he never got to act on it, as everyone checked the flop, before the J♥ showed up on the turn.
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The action checked to Nguyen, who bet out for $25k with his nut flush draw, and quite surprisingly, both Robl and Keating folded superior hands on the turn, as they both held a pair, and Robl had a solid flush draw to go with it.
Turbo, on the other hand, decided to look Nguyen up, and made the call to balloon the pot to $75k. The river card was the spicy 3♥, which meant both players now had a flush.
Turbo checked, and Tan made a $100k overbet. Holding just a weak flush, Turbo had a chance to make the fold, but decided he wanted to keep his opponent honest, and flicked in the $100k call.
Turbo lost the $275k pot, but once again showed that he is one of the most fearless players in any lineup and someone you don’t want to try and bluff too often.
Feinstein Runs Into Mr. Keating Once Again
Darin Feinstein and Alan Keating got involved in another massive pot during the Super High Roller Cash Game, but this time the action didn’t fully correspond with the cards.
Action started with Keating raising to $10k holding 10♣10♥, and Feinstein being the only one to make the call with his 10♠7♠.
Feinstein’s hand was in trouble from the get-go, but when the flop brought Q♣10♦9♥, it was drawing very close to dead.
Feinstein checked, and Alan put out a c-bet of $15k, trying to get some value for his set. He would have been happy to see a call, but his opponent had other ideas.
Instead of calling with his middle pair, the LA venture capitalist took the more risky option and moved all-in for $216k in total.
When @Mister_Keating hits you with the "I got a set, brother," it's bad news.— PokerGO (@PokerGO) April 30, 2026
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The play may have worked against some hands that had a reasonable amount of equity against the middle pair, but in this particular case, it backfired in a major way.
Alan made the easy call, and the players agreed to run it twice, although Keating had an incredible 95% equity when the money moved in.
Neither board brought any help to Feinstein, who would end up losing another pot worth nearly half a million dollars to his arch-nemesis, to cap off his performance for the day.
Keating had a very good day at the office, while Feinstein will be looking for his opportunity to come back from the hole he dug in one of the upcoming high-stakes poker streams.