Tammi Endemann: From Poodle Play to Poker Powerhouse

Tammi Endemann didn’t come up through the traditional poker ranks. She didn’t start out in Vegas cardrooms or cut her teeth in high-stakes home games. Her poker journey began in the most unexpected of places: Disneyland.
I took my family on a fun trip but was bored waiting in lines at Disneyland and started playing poker on an app called Playing Poker with Dogs,” she laughs. “I had a poodle avatar—and I was a badass crushing poodle.
That app provided a fake bankroll to practice with along with a few brief paragraphs on how to play the game. Equipped with nothing more, that kicked off what would become a decade-long climb from fun money to a WSOP Circuit ring.
Today, Endemann is a new force to watch on the live circuit—a mother of seven, an entrepreneur turned professional poker player, and a woman determined to be the best in the world.
Turning a Hobby Into a Hustle
Endemann grew up playing cards with her family, so the deck was always familiar. But poker specifically? That came later.
I wasn’t totally green. Some people don’t even know that a “clover-shaped card” is called a club—but I did.
After graduating from casual mobile apps, she moved into real money games—starting with casino poker, then dabbling in home games, and eventually building an online presence. But it was a slow burn.
I ran a business working 60 to 100 hours a week. In fact, 60 hours a week was the absolute minimum. Poker was a treat, a break. “But even when I played for fun, I wanted to win.
The first time she walked into a live poker room, she chickened out. The second time, she sat down—and never looked back. “It became a home away from home,” she says.
From Cleaning Service to Card Shark
Before going pro, Endemann ran her own cleaning service for over 20 years. “I loved the job,” she says. “But I couldn’t find workers willing to work hard. Eventually, I lost four employees at once. That was it—I was done.”
She closed her business and committed to poker full-time in late 2019. “It was terrifying. COVID hit right after, and the casinos closed. My bankroll disappeared.”
Still, she pushed through.
I don’t have a safety net. No one’s going to save me. But poker helps in real life. It teaches you how to take risks at the right time, how to read people, and how to stay aggressive.
Locked Out, So She Built Her Own Game
While many players get their start through friends or local home games, Endemann faced a different path. “I live on a cul-de-sac, and the guys in the local home game wouldn’t let me in—because I’m a woman,” she says, matter-of-factly.
Instead, she and other Boy Scout parents played a few games, but it took a few additional years until she found a home game of her own.
That turned into our own ‘mini poker family’—and we don’t rake the games either.
Still, her main proving grounds became the casino. “I love all of it—home games, online, live,” she says. “But the casino was where I had to go to get real reps.”
A Ring Years in the Making
Endemann’s recent WSOP Circuit ring win at the Grand Victoria Ladies Event in Elgin, Illinois for $7,662 was a culmination of ten years of grinding and growth.
I’ve made so many final tables online—but they were low-stakes. This was my third time at a live Ladies Event final table. I always felt like the bridesmaid. Finally, I got to be the bride.
Her tournament run wasn’t all smooth sailing. “I had A-K versus aces and got lucky—hit a straight on the river. That story could have ended very differently,” she says.
Still, she kept her cool and stayed focused. “I don’t get my hopes up. I’ve been short-stacked; I’ve been medium-stacked. I just play my A-game until the very end.”
Confidence, Studying, Then More Confidence
Even in her early days, Endemann thought she was the best at the table.
Looking back, I was blissfully ignorant,” she admits. “But giving myself more credit than I deserved kept me going. It helped me keep showing up and improving.
Now, that confidence is paired with relentless study. “I put in 20+ hours a week,” she says. “I watch tournaments on TV, use solvers, participate in study groups, and pay for coaching subscriptions. I love learning this game.”
Her favorite quote she’s picked up while playing?
I’m a professional poker player—on my days off, I still want to play.
Endemann doesn’t sugarcoat the challenges of playing for a living.
Scared poker isn’t real poker,” she says. “You need a bankroll. You need a plan. If one of my students said they wanted to go pro, I’d tell them—prove to yourself you’re making money first. Track everything.
Despite the tough talk, she clearly loves the grind. “I’ve had people stake me, and I’d love more opportunities to play. So, hey backers—don’t be a stranger!”
A “Nit Witch” That Evolves With the Game
Her game has changed significantly over the years. “I used to be super tight. They called me the ‘Nit Witch’ in my home game. They have no idea how un-nitty I am now,” she says with a grin.
She’s proud of how she balances strategy with table presence.
I’m great at hiding tells—and I make the table fun. I smile; I chat. But I’m serious too. When I sit down, I feel like I’m the best player there. If they don’t realize it, even better.
Her biggest leak recently? Bet sizing. “But that’s part of the evolution. You always have to fix leaks. Always.”
Handling Tilt and Life Lessons
Downswings? She knows them well. “Tilt fades. Downswings linger,” she says. “You need emotional intelligence, a bankroll, and math. Understanding GTO helps. It’s just variance.”
Poker has helped her far beyond the felt. “I learned to not be a perfectionist and to accept failures and persevere.” she shares.
At the poker table, you deal with bullies. Guys who try to intimidate you. Poker taught me that their anger is their problem. I don’t have to fix it.
That growth—on and off the felt—is part of what makes her such a compelling player to watch.
Beyond the Ring
With a WSOP Circuit ring now under her belt, Endemann isn’t slowing down.
I want more rings. I want a bracelet. I want to be the best in the world. I’m not here for fame. If this were the Olympics, I want gold.
She continues to coach on the side and encourages women to enter Ladies Events as a low-pressure way to dip into the poker pool.
I want women to have the courage to try,” she says. “And if you want coaching—reach out!
Life Outside the Felt
Off the table, Endemann is a mother, outdoorswoman, entrepreneur, and is creative as well. “A perfect day off? Boating, hiking, fishing, doing yard work, or decorating something. I love being outside.”
She raised several boys and considers that to have been her proudest non-poker achievement. “I’ve outworked everyone I’ve ever known,” she says. “People might not see that at the table, but it’s who I am.”
Words to Grind By
To players still chasing that first big win, Endemann has a message:
Don’t give up. Study hard. Keep going. You’re not alone in the grind.
If poker vanished tomorrow? “I’d cry,” she says. “I’d find something to keep me busy, because of my entrepreneurial spirit—but I’d be very sad.”
Fortunately, poker doesn’t seem to be going anywhere soon, so good luck on the felt Tammi Endemann and run good!